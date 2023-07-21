BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Erik ten Hag said he would welcome talks with the Glazer family over the ownership situation at Manchester United while he's in the United States to prepare his team for the new season.

United are training in New Jersey ahead of their game against Arsenal at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

It's the first stop on the U.S. tour and Ten Hag, speaking at his first news conference of the summer, said the trip is a good opportunity to speak to the club's American owners face-to-face.

The Glazers announced in November they were putting United up for sale but despite multiple bids from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, the process remains ongoing.

MAN UNITED FIRST PREM GAMES Aug. 14 Wolves (H) Aug. 19 Tottenham (A) Aug. 26 Nottm Forest (H) Sept. 3 Arsenal (A) Sept. 16 Brighton (H) Sept. 23 Burnley (A)

"[The takeover] is a club decision," Ten Hag said. "I'm more often in contact with them [the Glazers] so this is a good opportunity to share ideas and we can talk informally. It is obvious I can give advice and recommendations but the decision is on the club."

Ten Hag also said he will leave it up to the club to decide what to do with Mason Greenwood.

The forward has been suspended from training and matches since January 2022 but after criminal charges were dropped in February, United launched their own investigation to decide his future.

"It's a club decision," Ten Hag said. "Of course I have said my ideas and opinions but it's a club decision. We all have to accept that.

"I can't say so much about it. But what I say is I shared my opinion about it so let's see what's going to happen and what the decision will be."

United are training at Pingry School in Basking Ridge before heading to San Diego on Sunday. New signings Mason Mount and André Onana are part of the group but Ten Hag said he still wants a striker before the start of the season.

United are interested in Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani, while Harry Kane also remains an option despite Tottenham's reluctance to let the England captain leave.

"We do everything that's in our power to get the right man in," Ten Hag added.

"Transfer market, you never know, but we know our targets and we do everything we can. We put every effort in to get this done because it's an area where we need improvement."