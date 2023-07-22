Manchester United are signing Darren Fletcher's twin sons from Manchester City for a fee of £1.25 million ($1.6m), sources have told ESPN.

Jack and Tyler Fletcher, 16, are set to make the move across Manchester to Old Trafford. Fletcher senior played nearly 350 games for United after coming through the academy and is now the club's technical director.

Sources added that United believe the fee is fair for the two highly rated prospects and have privately hit back at reports that it is a record for players of their age.

Academy defender Harrison Parker is set to move the other way, from United to City, for a fee of around £700k ($900k), sources told ESPN

Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga is close to sealing a £15m ($19.3m) move to Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old has been in the U.S. for United's preseason tour but was not in the squad for Saturday's friendly against Arsenal in New Jersey.

He is set to have a medical at Forest on Monday before completing his move.

Forest are also still interested in Dean Henderson and intermediaries are working to take Brazilian midfielder Fred to Fulham. Fred is not part of the squad in the U.S. while he deals with a personal issue.

Midfielder Charlie Savage has joined League One side Reading on a four-year deal.