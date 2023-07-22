Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Al Hilal eye swoop for PSG's Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been excluded by PSG during a preseason trip to Japan. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea interested in PSG's Mbappe

Chelsea are exploring a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to RMC Sport.

The Blues are reported to be one of two sides in the Premier League interested in the 24-year-old's signature, though they are yet to make an official approach for him. But a move could be difficult amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal are willing to make PSG an offer worth €200 million ($222m) to sign him, while they are also looking to tempt the France international to the Saudi Pro League by proposing a two-year contract worth a total of €400m ($445m).

Uncertainty is continuing to surround his future at the Parc des Princes, with ESPN sources told that he may never play for the Ligue 1 champions again. Mbappe was excluded from the club's pre-season squad that is set to travel to Japan on Saturday, and amid belief that he could leave to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi may now be looking to move him on if an agreement can't be reached over a new contract.

- Barcelona are looking to keep hold of Raphinha this summer, according Sport. The 26-year-old winger has been linked with a potential exit away but manager Xavi Hernandez is reported to have only been willing to allow him to leave if the club received an 'irrefutable offer'. He contributed to 14 goals in the Blaugrana's LaLiga title-winning campaign last season, and there is confidence that he can continue to improve his production.

- Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has rejected a proposal by Al Nassr, according to Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old France international has just one year remaining on his contract at the Camp Nou, and despite the Saudi Pro League side being prepared to activate his €50m release clause before offering him a five-year contract worth €40m-per-season, he has informed them of his desire to remain with the LaLiga club.

- An offer worth £50m will be required for a club to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, reports Football Insider. It is reported that the 23-year-old is the top priority for Liverpool, who are looking to revamp their midfield. The Eagles are said to be expecting an enquiry to be made soon.

- Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has completed his medical with Al Ettifaq, according to Fabrizio Romano. A £12m deal that includes add ons has been agreed with the Saudi Pro League side, with the Reds captain set to sign terms next week. Henderson, 33, is reported to have agreed to sign a three-year contract.

- Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly, reports the Mirror. The 29-year-old had 23 starts while on loan at Marseille last season, but he has not found himself in manager Erik ten Hag's plans after returning to the Premier League side. It is believed that there are also clubs in the Saudi Pro League keen on his signature.