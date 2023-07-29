LIVE Transfer Talk: Adams' Leeds deal has relegation clause

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Adams has release clause in Leeds contract

The Athletic reports that United States international Tyler Adams has a relegation release clause in his Leeds United contract, allowing him to leave the club for a set fee. The 24-year-old midfielder moved to Elland Road from FC Salzburg last summer for a transfer fee of around £20m, and the report suggests he'd be free to move on for a similar fee now that the club is no longer in the Premier League.

Leeds have seen a number of first-team players leave the club after dropping down to the Championship, with fellow U.S. international Brenden Aaronson joining Union Berlin on loan, with Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo all securing moves away from the English second division. Any deal for Adams will be complicated by the hamstring injury he suffered in March, which is expected to keep him out of action until after the window closes on Sept. 1.

The former New York Red Bulls standout made 24 appearances in the Premier League last season. Adams is under contract through the 2026-27 season, and was previously reported to be of interest to Aston Villa.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are lining up Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to replace Yann Sommer, according to Sky Sports. The Bavarian club are in talks with the Bees over a potential move for the 27-year-old twice-capped Spain international. However, they have not reached the Premier League side's demand for a £40m transfer fee for a player who has made 161 appearances for the club. The Bundesliga champions see him as the successor to 34-year-old Sommer, who is set to move to Internazionale. Raya is currently part of Thomas Frank's squad for their preseason tour of the U.S., but Mark Flekken has started in the games against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

- Real Sociedad are in talks with Manchester United over a move for midfielder Donny van de Beek, first reported by Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa. The 26-year-old Netherlands international could be set for an exit from Old Trafford, having made just 34 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils across three seasons. United are pushing to arrange exits for Van de Beek and Fred before pushing to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

- AS Roma are close to reaching an agreement for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old Portugal international will move to the Italian capital on a €1.5m loan deal with an obligation to become a permanent transfer for a €12.5m fee, depending appearances. Sanches only joined PSG last summer, making 23 Ligue 1 appearances in his first campaign with the club, and has four years remaining on his contract.

- Al Nassr have made an offer to Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, according to Rudy Galetti. The 29-year-old Brazil international reportedly gave the Saudi Pro League club his approval to initiate negotiations, as the two sides recently faced each other in a friendly in Japan. Marquinhos signed a new five-year deal with the Ligue 1 club in May.

- Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be introduced as an Al Ahli player soon, according to the Athletic. The paperwork has been finalised on a $30m deal for the 26-year-old former France youth international, who completed his medical with the Saudi Pro League side last week following the agreement of personal terms. Saint-Maximin has signed a three-year deal with the club owned by the same Saudi Public Investment Fund that holds an 80% stake in the Magpies.