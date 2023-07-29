The Far Post podcast analyse what went wrong for the Matildas and Tony Gustavsson in their upset loss to a deserving Nigeria team. (2:59)

The Far Post: What on earth went wrong against Nigeria? (2:59)

Star striker Sam Kerr has declared herself fit to play in Australia's must-win Women's World Cup clash with Canada, after a calf injury ruled her out of the first two games of the Matildas' group stage campaign.

The Chelsea forward was ruled out of Australia's opening clash with Ireland at the eleventh hour, and also missed the Matildas' shock loss to Nigeria earlier this week.

With Australia in a precarious position in Group B, the striker has ruled herself fit for the final group stage game on Monday.

Sam Kerr Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I'm definitely going to be available but how we decide to use that is not to be given to the opposition," she told media in Brisbane.

She put on her boots at training for the first time on Saturday morning and said she was excited to be back out on the pitch. Speaking for the first time about her injury, Kerr joked about the awful timing.

"It's hilarious because I have the biggest calves in the world so I'm not sure why it decided to play up the day before the World Cup," Kerr said.

"But that's football, isn't it? I'm going to be there. I'm going to be ready. And, like we said at the very start of [the injury], the plan was to miss the first two games and reassess and that's where we are now."

For Kerr it's been an interesting 10 days on the sidelines with the shock of the injury and the timing causing disappointment. She admitted that she's "not a good bench sitter" and has been much more nervous watching from the sidelines.

Kerr also counted herself lucky that for the most part this was a small injury, referencing what looks to be an ACL tear suffered by English midfielder Keira Walsh on Friday night.

The skipper said she has "done everything under the sun" to make sure she is ready and said fans in Melbourne would bring the noise for what is a must-win encounter for the tournament hosts.

The Matildas could also welcome back fellow striker Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik from concussion, with a definite call to be made on their availability in the next two days.

Australia must take maximum points against Canada if they are to have any chance of progressing out of the group.