Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, have completed the signing of winger Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich, the club announced.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Bayern were in talks with the Riyadh-based club and, now the deal has been agreed, Mané will link up with new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the team's 2023-24 season opener on Aug. 14.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer but endured a difficult year in Bavaria that culminated with him being suspended by the club after an alleged altercation with teammate Leroy Sané following the team's Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Mané won six trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

The Senegal international formed a famous front three with his Liverpool teammates Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Firmino will also be playing in the Saudi Pro League next summer after he joined Al Ahli on July 4.

Mané joins a growing list of high-profile players who have left European clubs to sign lucrative deals with teams in Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté have both joined Al Ittihad while Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy have signed for Al Ahli.