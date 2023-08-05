After performing below expectations in the group stage, the United States scraped by into the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup. They will play Sweden on Sunday (5 a.m. ET, live on Fox) at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Meanwhile, Netherlands faces Vietnam at the same time at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The U.S. beat Vietnam 3-0 in its first game of the tournament before drawing 1-1 against Netherlands and 0-0 against Portugal on the final group stage matchday. After finishing second place in Group E behind Netherlands, the U.S. will play a strong Sweden side who finished first in Group G.

Follow along for updates, instant analysis and the key moments.