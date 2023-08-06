Transfer Talk: PSG near €65m move for Goncalo Ramos

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG close in on Benfica's Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal with Benfica for the signing of striker Goncalo Ramos, according to the Athletic.

The two clubs have shaken hands over a move that will see the 22-year-old striker head to the French capital initially on a one-year loan deal, with the obligatory option to buy for €65 million, plus add-ons, to follow in 12 months' time.

Personal terms haven't yet been agreed but aren't believed to be an issue, which means Ramos should sign this week ahead of the new season.

Ramos last year scored 27 goals and added 12 assists in 47 appearances as Benfica lifted their 38th league title. He also scored a hat trick for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, a treble that put some of Europe's top clubs on high alert to his goal-scoring ability.

Should PSG successfully land their man, it'll be their ninth signing of the summer so far following the arrivals of Hugo Ekitike, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Lucas Hernandez, Xavi Simons and Arnau Tenas.

Ramos can play as a deep striker or as an out and out forward.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

Luis Enrique's rebuild of PSG is taking shape, with Benfica's Goncalo Ramos set to be the French giants' ninth acquisition of the summer. Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Atalanta and West Ham United have agreed on a fee of €32m for the transfer of striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Sky Sports. The Hammers will receive €26m up front plus a further €6m in performance-related add-ons, and they've also factored a sell-on clause into the deal too. The 24-year-old Italian is currently having a medical in Rome and is expected to be announced on Monday. Atalanta beat Internazionale and AS Roma to the signing of Scamacca, who will replace outgoing Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, who left to join Manchester United last week.

- After the departures of Declan Rice to Arsenal and the aforementioned Scamacca to Atalanta, West Ham have a significant transfer kitty to play with, but also plenty of holes to fill. Football Insider believes David Moyes' side are close to landing top target James Ward-Prowse, as well as Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

- PSG are making contingency plans for the possible exit of striker Kylian Mbappe, and AS believes they're targeting Ansu Fati as well as Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The French champions have already signed backup goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from Camp Nou, while Dembele is on the verge of a move back to France. Now, PSG boss Luis Enrique wants to add 20-year-old Fati to his squad after having already worked with him in Catalonia.

- Chelsea's busy summer of ins and outs continues, and the Daily Mail are reporting that the Blues are keen to sign midfielder Tyler Adams from Leeds United. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would need to activate the United States international's £20m release clause, while Adams himself is keen on a move and a return to the Premier League. The 24-year-old wasn't part of Leeds' starting line-up in the 2-2 draw in their opening Championship match of the season against Cardiff City and he could head to west London in time for the Blues' opener against Liverpool.

- Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter Milan are planning on assembling a new strike duo consisting of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun and, alongside him, either FC Porto's Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, or Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata. Taremi, 31, has scored 80 goals in the last three seasons for the Portuguese side and is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, who may need to move quickly to replace Harry Kane should he move to Bayern Munich. Morata, meanwhile, is open to a move back to Italy.