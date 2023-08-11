Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano will maintain his job as coach of Mexico's senior men's team after helping clinch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup in an interim role.

An official announcement regarding a permanent position was made Thursday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"I am very pleased to inform you officially, and I know it is not going to be a surprise for most of you that we have chosen Jaime Lozano to lead the senior national team project ahead of the 2026 World Cup," said FMF executive president Ivar Sisniega.

Lozano, who stepped in as interim just days before the start of the Gold Cup in June and after the firing of former coach Diego Cocca, initially had a contract that ran through the end of the tournament.

According to the sources, the 44-year-old's work and connection with Mexico's players -- many of which he previously managed in El Tri's bronze medal-winning Olympic run in Tokyo 2020 -- were a factor in keeping the coach that went on to lift the Gold Cup through a 1-0 victory over Panama in July's championship game.

Jaime Lozano enjoyed success as interim coach of Mexico before taking the job on permanently. Getty Images

Members of the national team reportedly backed Lozano for the permanent job and asked for him to continue his position as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Following the Gold Cup title gained last month, Lozano said "it would be a dream to lead my national team in a World Cup, and even more in a World Cup where we'll be the home side."

After stints for foreign managers such as Juan Carlos Osorio (2015-18), Gerardo "Tata" Martino (2019-22) and Cocca (2023), Lozano will become the first Mexican-born coach for El Tri on a non-interim basis since Miguel "Piojo" Herrera (2013-15).

In Liga MX, Lozano also has experience as a former manager of Queretaro and Necaxa.