India's Jyoti Chouhan renews contract with WFC Dinamo Zagreb

Indian footballer Jyoti Chouhan's contract was renewed for another season by Croatian club WFC Dinamo Zagreb on the back of her continued good performance.

Last season, Jyoti had become the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in European top-flight football, scoring against ZNK Agram in the Croatian league.

"I am delighted to join WFC Dinamo Zagreb for another season and hope to give my best for the club. Last season was a learning one and eye opener for me while this season I am looking to do my best to take the team higher up the table and push for glory," she said.

The contract renewal happened through her continued good performance during the second edition of the Elite Women's Trials, organised by Women in Sports Forum in association with the AMPL Foundation & Football Players' Association of India. Jyoti was first scouted by the club in the first edition of the trials held in June 2022.

She has been performing well at the club and the contract renewal with WFC Dinamo Zagreb came as a combination of both her international performance and her performance at the Elite Trials held in June end 2023.

The footballer has already reached Croatia and will be joining training with the team.

The second edition of 'Women in Sports Elite Football Trials' witnessed 27 woman footballers undergoing trials for five Australian and two European clubs. Head coaches of Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and Marbella FC of Spain had come down to AIFF's National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata at the end of June to conduct the trials.