Messi on top, Haaland 100, Bellingham joins Ronaldo and Beckham: stats

It's back! The 2023-24 season began with plenty of oomph as the Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1 had exciting opening weekends while cup football occupied Germany and Italy. Manchester City kicked things off with a 3-0 stroll over Burnley, while Arsenal's canter wasn't as comfortable against Nottingham Forest. Chelsea and Liverpool shared the spoils in a pulsating draw, while Newcastle United rocketed to the top of the table with a 5-1 thumping of Aston Villa.

Over in Spain, Jude Bellingham inspired Real Madrid to an opening day 2-0 win over Athletic Club, while red cards reigned supreme in Barcelona's ill-tempered 0-0 draw away to Getafe. RB Leipzig thrashed Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final as Harry Kane made his debut, while Stade Rennais, AS Monaco and Marseille kicked off with wins in Ligue 1, with PSG drawing 0-0 at home to Lorient.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

4

Erling Haaland's fourth-minute goal was the earliest first goal of the Premier League season since Paul Pogba's 3rd-minute penalty in 2018 against Leicester. Since the 2007-08 season, the only faster opening goal of the season was by Alexandre Lacazette in 2017. He scored in the 2nd minute, also against Leicester

6

That goal also ended Haaland's scoring drought of six games (all comps) - his longest since he was a 17-year-old and went 10 games without scoring between September 2017 and April 2018.

100 and 10

Haaland's second goal brought up his 100th goal in Europe's Top 5 Leagues (38 in the Prem, 62 in Bundesliga), while also ensuring he began each of the last four seasons with a brace. This was the Norwegian's tenth brace in the league for Manchester City, fourth-most for the club since the 2007-08 season - after Sergio Agüero (38), Raheem Sterling and Carlos Tevez (15 apiece).

32

Bukayo Saka brought up his 32nd Prem goal before turning 22 years old, tying Marcus Rashford for the 8th-most in the competition's history. Cristiano Ronaldo had 33 PL goals before turning 22 years old.

11

Liverpool's streak of 11 unbeaten games in season openers (8-3-0) is the longest currently active streak in the Prem. Their run of seven consecutive draws against Chelsea in all competitions is the longest such streak.

59

Mo Salah went past Steve McManaman (58) to have the second-most assists for Liverpool in the Premier League. Obviously, Steven Gerrard leads the way with 92 assists.

4

Sandro Tonali became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score within the first six minutes of his debut in the competition (Alexandre Lacazette in 2017, Samir Nasri in 2008 and Brian Deane's historic goal from 1992 - the first-ever Prem goal).

1

Xavi received the first red card of his managerial career in Barcelona's goalless draw away to Getafe. He last saw red as a player 15 years ago - in El Clasico, on May 17, 2008 in a 4-1 loss at the Bernabéu.

0

Barcelona have failed to win their matchday 1 game in consecutive LaLiga seasons for the first time since 2007-08 & 2008-09. Getafe also managed to make it four consecutive home games where they've prevented Barcelona from scoring.

15

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten streak in LaLiga season openers to 15 consecutive seasons (12-3-0), one away from the club's own record - set from 1961-62 to 1976-77.

1

Jude Bellingham became the first Englishman to score at San Mamés since Steve McManaman did it on Sept. 12, 1999 (also for Real Madrid). He's also the youngest Englishman to score for Madrid overall. Bellingham also joined Cristiano Ronaldo (2009) and David Beckham (2003) as the only three players in the last 30 years to score their first career LaLiga goal in the first half of Real Madrid's season opener.

38

Rodrygo now has more goals for Real Madrid (38) than Luka Modric (37). He's also the first Brazilian player to score Madrid's first league goal of the season since Ronaldo Nazário in 2005.

3

Rayo Vallecano became only the third team in LaLiga history to score two penalties in the opening matchday. (2011-12 Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, 1985-86 Valencia vs Valladolid)

16

Takefusa Kubo scored his 16th LaLiga goal, tying Takashi Inui for the most by a Japanese player in the competition history.

88+

Javi Guerra's late winner for Valencia against Sevilla was his second LaLiga goal in 11 career appearances. He also scored in the 93rd minute against Valladolid on April 27 after entering the game in the 88th minute. The only other U21 players in LaLiga history with multiple game-winning goals in the 88th minute or later were Ronaldo Nazário, Ezequiel Garay, Gonzalo Higuaín and Roberto Fernández (all with 2).

1

Dani Olmo became the first player with a hat trick in a final against Bayern Munich since Robert Lewandowski did it with Dortmund in the 2011-12 German Cup final. Olmo also became only the third player to do so against Bayern at the Allianz Arena (2018 - Dodi Lukebakio for Düsseldorf, 2019 - Robert Glatzel for Heidenheim).

1772

The 0-3 loss to Leipzig at home was Bayern's largest loss where they failed to score since their 0-3 reverse against Borussia Monchengladbach on October 6, 2018 - 1772 days ago.

1002

PSG's goalless draw against Lorient to open their 2023-24 campaign saw them attempt 1002 passes - the first team to do so in Ligue 1 history since the data began to be collected in 2006-07.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is loving life in Saudi Arabia, while Lionel Messi is flourishing in the United States of America. The miles between the pair have increased, yet the comparisons will never stop, especially after Ronaldo got his hands on silverware with Al Nassr for the first time, scoring a brace as he lifted the Arab Champions Cup.

16/22 vs 15/23

Cristiano Ronaldo's team has lifted a trophy in 16 of his 22 career finals played for club and country, scoring 14 goals in those games. Lionel Messi's team has lifted a trophy in 15 of his 23 career finals played for club and country, scoring 17 goals in those games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has simply lit Miami ablaze with his feats:

1

Lionel Messi went joint top of the scoring charts for Inter Miami this season with his eighth goal for the club, alongside Josef Martinez who's scored eight goals in 29 games. Messi? Five games, eight goals.

He's also fourth in the all-time scoring charts for the club, topped by Gonzalo Higuain (29 goals in 71 games).