Mark Ogden and Alexis Nunes discuss England's performance in their 3-1 win vs. Australia in the semifinal of the World Cup. (1:51)

SYDNEY, Australia -- Lucy Bronze is hoping England's experience of winning a major trophy will prove to be the difference when they face Spain in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday as she closes in her dream of adding that star to the Three Lions emblem on their shirt.

Bronze, 31, has been exceptional for England in her third World Cup with the Lionesses. She's started all six of their matches at this competition including their semifinal win over Australia on Wednesday.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

And Bronze hopes England's experience of winning the Euros last summer will help the Lionesses take one final step to winning the World Cup.

"We know how to win finals. That's something Spain doesn't have that we have," Bronze said. "That's an experience that not only I have but many of these England players have, the likes of Chloe [Kelly], Tooney [Ella Toone], Alex [Greenwood], Millie [Bright], Rach [Daly], Mary [Earps] there's so many."

For Bronze this gives her a chance to bury memories of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. On both occasions England reached the semifinals only to get knocked out -- first in 2015 via a late Laura Bassett own goal against Japan, and then in 2019 against the United States as they lost 2-1 in Lyon.

"2015 was heart-breaking because of how it happened, I don't think any team has suffered a defeat a flukey own goal in the last minute of a game, the one game we actually had played better than the other team, in the other games we probably didn't deserve to win as much," Bronze said.

"2019 personally for me was a heartache because it was my best year in football, everything seemed to be going my way and then the semifinal hit like a ton of stones. That one was particularly difficult on a personal level. We finally made it now this year."

Lucy Bronze has been ever-present for England at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

England boss Sarina Wiegman was also delighted for Bronze and her achieving her dream of playing in a World Cup final.

"I'm so happy for her," Wiegman said. "I'm happy for the team and anyone in England or anyone cheering for England. But I am so happy for her. She's such a professional and such a good team player. She really helps every player in the team. Making the final for her is such a major step so I'm really happy for her."

The final gives the Lionesses the chance to match the men's 1966 team who won the World Cup that year.

"I've always said the one thing I've wanted for England is to get a star above my crest," Bronze said. "The men have it and we don't so finally we can share the same crest."

England were made to work against Australia, who scored a spectacular goal through Sam Kerr. The goal cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener, but after the equaliser, England managed to get two more through Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

It hasn't been a straightforward tournament for the Lionesses, but they have pushed through any adversity in their way.

"It is history, we've never made a World Cup final before, we never made a final until last year," Bronze said. "This tournament we've had so many things go against us, red cards, key players getting injured before the tournament, during the tournament, going a goal down in the last game, going against the host nation, everyone's throwing everything at us including the kitchen sink. And we've just won games.

"The strength of this team is we stick together, we've got an incredibly tight bond we've got a tight-knit team. Winning the Euros last gave us a huge amount of confidence but we've suffered a few losses this year in terms of big players, a lot of noise on the outside and it's just pushed us closer together. Before the tournament people had us down to get knocked out in the group or something and now we're in the final."

Sunday's match will see Bronze and Keira Walsh come up against several of their Barcelona teammates and they are looking forward to renewing friendships and rivalries.

"I'm excited," Bronze said. "I'm really good friends with a couple of them, my teammates in Barcelona myself and Keira [Walsh] know them very well. We've been speaking to them throughout the tournament and even before the tournament started we had a joke saying 'we'll see you in the final' and that's come true."