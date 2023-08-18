Alessia Russo speaks about playing in a World Cup final and whether England are treating the game any differently. (1:05)

The 2023 Women's World Cup final is here!

England will face Spain as each side looks to lift the trophy for the first time in their respective senior national team history. The Lionesses advanced to the final by beating hosts Australia 3-1, while La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1.

Here's what you need to know about the Women's World Cup final, including schedule, how to watch and title odds.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Date: Sunday, Aug. 20 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Location: Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia

TV: Fox

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), Fox Sports app

What do I need to know about each team?

Spain: Despite missing key players in the squad due to fallout with head coach Jorge Vilda, La Roja have played exceptionally well with Aitana Bonmatí controlling the midfield and youngster Salma Paralluelo coming on from the bench to score in consecutive knockout games. The main question will be whether Vilda chooses to include back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the starting line-up. The Barcelona star has not completed 90 minutes yet since returning from an ACL injury, but could play an important role as a substitute in the final.

England: The Lionesses are looking to add the World Cup trophy to their Euros title from last year. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has decisions to make in terms of team selection, with attacker Lauren James back in the squad after serving her red card suspension. Meanwhile, Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp have picked up momentum in the knockout stages, and could be key to England's attack against Spain.

What are the betting odds?

Here are the latest odds for Women's World Cup champion, according to Caesars Sportsbook (odds as of Aug. 18):