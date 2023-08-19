Transfer Talk: Arsenal approach Barcelona's Ansu Fati

The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal make approach for Ansu Fati

Arsenal have approached Barcelona for Spain forward Ansu Fati, according to the Mirror.

The Gunners have held talks with Fati's agent Jorge Mendes, and Fati is open to moving away from the Camp Nou after seeing his few minutes on the pitch under head coach Xavi.

However, Arsenal face competition for the 20-year-old, with Tottenham and Manchester United also keen on the youngster's services.

Fati was slated to be the new face of Barcelona, but injuries kept him on the sidelines while other young talents Abde Ezzalzouli and Lamine Yamal gain minutes. Fati made his Barcelona debut in 2019 at the age of 16 and became the club's youngest ever goalscorer. He also became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history when he found the net against Inter Milan.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, but they are facing hurdles, according to Fabrizio Romano. Forest coach Steve Cooper is keen on the left-back, who has been left out of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates, but negotiations are getting "complicated" and Tavares might look at other options before the transfer window closes.

- Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is set to sign for West Ham, according to the Athletic. After negotiations ended with Manchester United's Harry Maguire, David Moyes' side are close to signing Mavropanos from Stuttgart, who will travel to London in the next 24 hours.

- PSG are set to sign Randal Kolo Muani after reaching an agreement, writes Foot Mercato. PSG have targeted the Eintracht Frankfurt striker after Neymar left for the Saudi Pro League. It is reported that Frankfurt want €100m ($109m) for the striker after he scored 23 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season.

- AC Milan are set to sign Argentine youngster Marco Pellegrino, says Fabrizio Romano. The deal is nearly done with Platense for the 21-year-old centre-back, with a fee of €3m. AC Milan are in dire need of defensive reinforcements, and Pellegrino will be a welcome addition to the squad.