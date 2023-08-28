A brick hit Aston Villa's team bus as the side were travelling home from a Premier League clash at Burnley on Sunday.

The Lancashire Police stated that a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the team bus as it travelled along the motorway, hitting the windscreen. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible," Burnley said in a statement.

Villa won the match 3-1 against Burnley after defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half.

The result was Burnley's second straight loss left them down in 18th, though they have played only two games after last week's fixture at Luton Town was postponed due to stadium works at Kenilworth Road.