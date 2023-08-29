Chhetri opts out, Brandon and Suresh back in India's King's Cup squad

Indian skipper and striker Sunil Chhetri will miss the King's Cup as India's 23-member squad was announced on Tuesday. The 49th edition of the King's Cup will be played in Chiang Mai, Thailand from September 7-10.

Chhetri, who had led India to the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship titles, had requested to be left out of the squad because the King's Cup dates were close to the delivery date of his first child. However, Chhetri will be back in Indian colours at the 2023 Asian Games.

Brandon Fernandes and Suresh Wangjam make a comeback to the national side, which has plenty of firepower in Chhetri's absence. Gurpreet Singh Sadhu or Amrinder Singh will man the posts, while the defence will be led by veterans Sandesh Jhingan and Subhasish Bose. India's midfield is packed with the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Roshan Naorem Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad and Brandon, while the goal-scoring duties will be shouldered by Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh and Rahim Ali.

The King's Cup is a four-nation tournament played in a knockout format. India won bronze when they last participated in the King's Cup in 2019 and will take on better-ranked Iraq (ranked 70th) in the semi-final on September 7. Host nation Thailand (ranked 113th) face Lebanon (ranked 100th) in the other semi-final on the same day.

The semi-final winners will contest the final on September 10, while the losers will play the third-place play-off.

2023 King's Cup schedule

September 7 - Semifinal

India vs Iraq - 4pm IST

Thailand vs Lebanon - 7pm IST

September 10, final

Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2

Indian men's football squad for 2023 King's Cup

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.

Head coach: Igor Stimac.