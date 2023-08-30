Mexico announced the 24-man roster on Tuesday that will take part in U.S.-based friendlies against Australia on Sept. 9 in Dallas and Uzbekistan three days later in Atlanta.

The first-ever roster selection for new manager Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano is highlighted by the return of veteran Houston Dynamo midfielder Héctor Herrera and Fulham forward Raúl Jiménez, both of whom were recently left out of the Mexico squad that won the Gold Cup this summer.

Elsewhere in September's squad, marquee names and usual call-ups for Mexico such as Salernitana's Guillermo Ochoa, Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez and West Ham United's Edson Álvarez made the cut.

New faces that earned first-ever call-ups for Mexico's senior team include Chivas' Jesus Orozco, Monterrey's Jordi Cortizo and Pumas' Cesar Huerta.

Colombian-born winger Julian Quiñones was not included in the call-up, but Lozano noted earlier on Monday that the Club America player has already committed to a switch to Mexico, pending paperwork.

"It wasn't our convincing, this was an own decision and we accept it, we validate it, and we are very proud to have a player like Julian Quiñones," said El Tri's coach earlier this week. "His professional career as a soccer player, nearly all of it was developed in Mexico.

"He's been here for many years, he's very grateful to the country for the opportunity it provided."

Due to ongoing trades and moves, Mexico's coach also said that a few noteworthy players would be left out of the team.

Names like Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who is set to undergo a medical with PSV Eindhoven ahead of a move from Napoli, Jorge Sánchez, announced as a Porto addition on Tuesday, Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, César Montes, Gerardo Arteaga and Luis Chávez, who debuted with Dynamo Moscow on Tuesday, were left out of the squad.

Serving as interim coach during Mexico's Gold Cup-winning run in July, Lozano was given the permanent role earlier in August. September's roster marks the first selection made by Lozano after previously leading the Gold Cup squad that was chosen by former coach Diego Cocca.

Mexico's 24-man roster

Goalkeepers: Angel Malagon (Club America), Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Jose Antonio Rodríguez (Club Tijuana)

Defenders: Kevin Álvarez (Club America), Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas), Jesus Orozco (Chivas), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Julián Araujo (Las Palmas), Jesús Angulo (Tigres)

Midfielders: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Jordi Cortizo (Monterrey), Érick Sánchez (Pachuca), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Sebastian Cordova (Tigres)

Forwards: Alexis Vega (Chivas), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Cesar Huerta (Pumas)