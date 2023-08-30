Coley Harvey reports on the Spanish women's national team's decision to boycott after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign. (2:19)

The mother of the Spain Football Federation's suspended chief Luis Rubiales, who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, a local priest said.

Ángeles Béjar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son the aftermath of Rubiales' unsolicited kissing of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

Béjar was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as Father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Béjar was admitted.

Rubiales was handed a provisional 90-day suspension from all football-related activities by FIFA on Friday -- while Spain's Supreme Sports Council is also seeking to have him removed from office -- over his behaviour after Spain's Women's World Cup final win, including his unsolicited kiss on Hermoso.

Rubiales has refused to resign, insisting that the kiss was consensual -- a claim denied by the player -- and threatening legal action against Hermoso and her union, Futpro.

Spain prosecutors said they have opened a preliminary sexual abuse investigation.