Sydney FC, Heidelburg into Australia Cup last 8

Patrick Wood and Luke Brattan celebrate during Sydney FC's 2-0 Australia Cup win over APIA Leichardt on Wendesday. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sydney FC and Western United are both through to the quarterfinals of the Australia Cup after scoring 2-0 wins over APIA Leichardt and Gold Coast Knights respectively.

And they were joined in the last eight on Wednesday by Heidelberg United, who accounted for Mt Druitt Town Rangers 3-0 at Popondetta Park.

- ESPNfootytips: Set up your A-League Men tipping competition

- Subscribe to ESPN's Women's Football Podcast: The Far Post

Anthony Caceres put the Sky Blues ahead in the 54th minute at Leichardt Oval and they never looked back against the hosts.

Patrick Wood then added a second eight minutes later to secure their passage through to the next round.

At the Gold Coast Croatia Sports Centre, the Knights edged out Western United on shots at goal but it was the A-League Men club who had more efforts on target.

The visitors were assisted by an own goal from Jaiden Walker in the 72nd minute but had to wait until the 94th minute to secure the win when Matthew Grimaldi netted.

Goals from Kaine Sheppard (5th), Eoin Ashton (40th) and Aamir Abdalla Yunis (91st) sent Heidelberg through at the expense of Mt Druitt Town Rangers.

The eight teams through to the quarterfinals are the Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City, Western Sydney Wanderers, MetroStars, Knights, Sydney FC, Heidelberg United and Western United.