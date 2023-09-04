A 42-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged assault following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday after video footage showed Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Micah Richards involved with an altercation with an individual.

Former United midfielder Keane, 52, was reportedly the victim of the assault.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement: "On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

Roy Keane and Micah Richards attended Sunday's game as pundits for Sky Sports. Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Arsenal said in a statement: "We are aware of an incident that took place during our match against Manchester United on Sunday."

"The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully co-operating with their enquiries."

Arsenal came from behind to win 3-1 against United on Sunday, thanks to two stoppage goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.