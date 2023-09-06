The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern Munich planning return for Fulham's Palhinha in January

Bayern Munich will reopen talks with Fulham in January amid hopes of signing defensive midfielder João Palhinha, according to the Evening Standard.

The 28-year-old was close to completing a move to the Bundesliga champions on deadline day before the Cottagers called the deal off, after failing in attempts to land Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Both those options are believed to be available for transfer when the window opens in January, and Fulham have maintained their stance that they won't stand in Palhinha's way if they can find his successor.

A deal worth €65m ($69.7m) was previously agreed for the Portugal international, and the latest indicates that Bayern still consider him their number one priority in their search for an anchor. He has made three appearances across all competitions this season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Explaining the language of the transfer window

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are assessing multiple options in the search for a midfield pivot, says Mundo Deportivo. Real Betis star Guido Rodríguez is reported to be one of the names high on their priority list, with belief that a deal for the 29-year-old could be achieved due to their strong relationship with Betis, who recently signed Abde Ezzalzouli from the Blaugrana. Fulham's Palhinha, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, and Benfica's Florentino Luís are also believed to be on the radar of sporting director Deco.

- The pursuit of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah could be postponed by Al-Ittihad, says the Telegraph. The Saudi Pro League side are believed to have lost confidence in their chances of landing the 31-year-old star, despite talks of a potential £200m offer. However, it is said that they are planning to return to the negotiating table at some point in the future. Salah entered the final two years of his contract at Anfield in June.

- Juventus have placed Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Kouadio Kone on their shortlist as a potential option in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are keen to find a future successor for midfielder Paul Pogba, and believe Kone, 22, could be developed into a player that starts in the heart of their midfield. Kone was previously linked with Liverpool in the summer.

- Trabzonspor are interested in signing Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé, writes Foot Mercato. Turkey's top flight is reported to be the most likely destination for the 28-year-old, who the Gunners are keen to move on this month. The Super Lig club are looking to advance quickly to land him, after his proposed move to Besiktas stalled.

- Chelsea are willing to allow defender Malang Sarr to leave, reports the Athletic. The 24-year-old returned from a loan spell at Monaco in the summer, but he has been unable to earn himself a place in the first team of Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino. His representatives are believed to be assessing potential exits from Stamford Bridge, but they have so far been unsuccessful with finding a deal.