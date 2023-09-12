Mario Melchiot explains why Lionel Messi still seems hungry for success in MLS. (1:25)

Lionel Messi has been left out of Argentina's matchday squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Bolívia in La Paz.

The Inter Miami star was substituted late on in Argentina's victory over Ecuador on Thursday after he had scored the only goal of the game with a free kick.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said after the game that Messi had "felt something," while the player himself said he was just "a little bit tired."

But he was not named in the starting lineup or among the substitutes by Scaloni for Tuesday's second round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Manuel Cortina/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Leo was tired the other day and asked to be substituted," Scaloni said on Sunday. "But it's not needed that we speak to him before matches. We see as it goes."

In the absence of Messi, Scaloni brought Benfica winger Angel Di Maria into the starting lineup in a front three alongside Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez.

Messi has been in sensational form since joining MLS side Miami in July, scoring 11 goals in as many games while helping the club win the Leagues Cup, reach the U.S. Open Cup final and get back into the playoff race in MLS' Eastern Conference.

Miami will hope to have Messi back in action when they travel to face Atlanta United on Saturday.