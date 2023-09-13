England coach Serena Wiegman dedicates her UEFA Coach of the Year award to the Spanish national team, following the fallout of Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso. (0:51)

Sarina Wiegman has announced a strong England squad ahead of their first ever UEFA Nations League campaign, in which they'll endeavour to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Following Bethany England's hip surgery and an unannounced injury to Keira Walsh, the pair are the only ones to drop out of the 24-player squad who picked up a silver medal at the World Cup last month, with defender Maya Le Tissier added to the team alongside midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Jessica Park.

England will contest their inaugural Nations League clash against Scotland in Sunderland on the Sept. 22 before travelling to Utrecht to face the Netherlands the following week with Belgium, rounding out the group of four.

"Needing to win their group to reach the semifinals for any chance of qualifying [to represent Team GB] at the Olympics next summer," Wiegman said, "It is the first time we have had the Nations League in the women's game, and it will mean even more competitive matches for us to test ourselves."

The Olympics will mark a fourth consecutive summer tournament at the top end of the women's game, adding more strain to the calendar for elite footballers.

With England internationals only having just returned to their clubs for preseason, Wiegman noted the quick turn around saying: "By the time we play our first game, it will be little more than a month since the World Cup final.

"We have had little time to reflect on all we have achieved so far this year. Instead, we will have to make sure the players are fresh enough and ready to perform straight away, if we want to go far in another competition."

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Jessica Park (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion).