A player for Real Madrid's reserve team Castilla, and three players for the club's third team, Real Madrid C, have given evidence to Spanish police over "the sharing of a private video on WhatsApp," the club has confirmed.

Earlier on Thursday, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported that the players had been arrested over the filming and sharing of a sexual video involving a minor.

"Real Madrid announced that it has been made aware that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players gave statements to [Spain's militarised national police force] the Guardia Civil in relation to the supposed sharing of a private video via WhatsApp," the club said in a statement.

"When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, it will take the appropriate measures."

The sharing of sexual images or video without consent is a crime under Spain's criminal code.

El Confidencial reported that the arrests took place on Thursday morning, and were related to a complaint filed in the Canary Islands on Sept. 6.