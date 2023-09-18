Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has apologised for claiming that Jude Bellingham recommended Mason Greenwood to play in LaLiga, retracting remarks he made on Friday.

Bordalas previously said that Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham played a part in Greenwood joining Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

"I wanted to clear up a misunderstanding that there has been," Bordalas said on Sunday. "I said that Mason Greenwood came to Getafe because he had spoken to Bellingham. They have clarified to me that it was not like that. I apologise. It [Greenwood's signing] was because of our interest. He was offered to us, and we were very interested.

"I just wanted to clarify that, there was no bad intention."

Earlier this summer, Bellingham moved on a permanent transfer to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund while Greenwood and United mutually agreed that the forward would leave the club after a six-month investigation into his conduct.