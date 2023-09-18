Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has apologised for claiming that Jude Bellingham recommended Mason Greenwood to play in LaLiga, retracting remarks he made on Friday.
Bordalas previously said that Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham played a part in Greenwood joining Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
"I wanted to clear up a misunderstanding that there has been," Bordalas said on Sunday. "I said that Mason Greenwood came to Getafe because he had spoken to Bellingham. They have clarified to me that it was not like that. I apologise. It [Greenwood's signing] was because of our interest. He was offered to us, and we were very interested.
"I just wanted to clarify that, there was no bad intention."
Earlier this summer, Bellingham moved on a permanent transfer to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund while Greenwood and United mutually agreed that the forward would leave the club after a six-month investigation into his conduct.
A criminal case against Greenwood after allegations of attempted rape and assault was discontinued in February.
Greenwood made his debut for Getafe in Sunday's 3-2 win over Osasuna, coming on as a 77th minute substitute.
It was his first competitive game since January 2022.
Greenwood wrote: "Happy to make my Getafe debut finishing with 3 points."
"We were pleasantly surprised," Bordalas said of Greenwood's performance. "He has helped the team, but we work with him with patience and calmness. He hasn't played for many months, and I suppose it must have been a special day for him. It is a satisfaction to feel like a footballer and we have seen the response of the fans, his teammates and himself.
"He needs time to adapt, and we have to be patient with him. He generates expectations. He will be a positive for Getafe and for Spanish football."