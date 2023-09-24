Despite training with West Ham United during the summer, Jesse Lingard will not sign for the club after deciding to try his luck in the Saudi Pro League. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: West Ham end interest after Lingard favours Saudi Pro League move

West Ham have ended their interest in signing free agent attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to the Athletic.

The 30-year-old, who was released by Nottingham Forest in June, was training with the Hammers throughout the summer, and took part in a pre-season friendly against Ipswich Town amid hopes of a potential deal with the club where he shined during a loan spell in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

After previously rejecting the chance to return to the London Stadium, Lingard's recent decision to train with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, now managed by Steven Gerrard, has now seen West Ham close the door on a reunion.

Lingard failed to score in 17 league appearances while at Nottingham Forest last season, and was reported to earn a salary in excess of £10million-per-season. Now linked with a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League, he is set to be assessed by Al Ettifaq, but has also been linked with interest from Al Shabab.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- AC Milan remain interested in Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda, writes Relevo. The Serie A side are reported to be looking to secure a move for the 23-year-old next summer, having tracked him in the recent transfer window. With less than one year left on his contract, they are hopeful of reaching a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

- Liverpool are willing to move on midfielder Thiago in January, reports Football Insider. It is reported that they would require a "big offer" to allow him to leave Anfield, with the 32-year-old on one of the highest salaries at the club. Discussions have previously taken place over a new deal, but they are yet to reach an advanced stage. Thiago's contract is set to expire next summer.

- Contract talks are set to take place between Tottenham Hotspur and winger Heung-Min Son, reports Football Insider. Spurs are reported to be willing to break their current wage structure to sign the 31-year-old to new terms, with new manager Ange Postecoglou keen to make him a vital part of his project. Son scored twice on Sunday in the 2-2 north London derby draw with Arsenal.

- Internazionale are considering making a move for free agent striker Fabio Quagliarella, according to Calciomercato. An injury to forward Marko Arnautovic has seen the Nerazzurri unsure on when he will return, and Quagliarella, 40, is said to be one of three options being considered. He featured for Sampdoria last season, scoring one goal in 23 Serie A matches.

- Premier League clubs are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo, says Ekrem Konur. An offer of £30m could be made for the signature of the 22-year-old, who has been a standout in LaLiga this season. The Japan international scored in Sociedad's 4-3 LaLiga win over Getafe on Sunday, but he enjoyed one of his best games this season in the recent 2-1 loss vs. Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.