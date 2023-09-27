Transfer Talk: Madrid, Chelsea, Saudis all keen on Osimhen

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid looking at Osimhen

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, whose future in Serie A is uncertain, according to the Daily Mail.

This comes with Los Blancos still looking to sign a No. 9 following Karim Benzema's move to Al Ittihad in the summer.

Even so, Saudi Arabian clubs are expected to lead the chase for Osimhen if the 24-year-old pushes for a move away from Gli Azzurri in January.

Osimhen appears all but certain to leave Naples after the club made the bizarre decision to post a video on TikTok mocking the star striker. His agent Robert Calenda slammed the move, saying the video caused "very serious damage to the player" and that he "reserves the right to take legal action" against the club. Osimhen has since deleted almost all pictures of himself in the team's shirt from his social media accounts.

Chelsea are also interested in Osimhen, although any move could be made more complicated by the incentivised wage structure that was brought to Stamford Bridge by American owner Todd Boehly.

Osimhen, who scored in Napoli's 4-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday, has a contract with the Serie A champions until 2025 and the report says that a high transfer fee -- somewhere in the region of £150 million -- will be required if Napoli are to talk terms.

Victor Osimhen scored for Napoli on Wednesday, but in would come as no surprise if he pushes for a move away from the Serie A champions in January. Ivan Romano/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are planning to offer midfielder Hannibal Mejbri a new contract with talks potentially starting soon, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 20-year-old's current contract runs until June 2024 and has the option for a further year. Sevilla tried to sign the Tunisia international during the summer and are still tracking his situation.

- Calciomercato have suggested that Juventus qualifying for next season's Champions League could be a key factor in whether Adrien Rabiot signs another contract extension. The 28-year-old signed a new contract last summer, although that only keeps the France international with them until the summer of 2024. Rabiot has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

- Giovani Lo Celso doesn't want to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January as he wants to succeed with the North London club, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona have previously shown interest in the 27-year-old, although Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is understood to want the Argentina international to stay at the club and fight for his place in the team.

- AC Milan have ruled out the possibility of 15-year-old forward Francesco Camarda leaving, according to FootballTransfers. Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have both shown an interest in Camarda, who currently plays for Milan's youth side, but the Rossoneri are relaxed about the situation and feel under no pressure to let the teenager leave.

- TSG Hoffenheim have announced on their official channels that their former midfielder Sebastian Rudy has retired. The 33-year-old has been without a club since his contract with them ended in July. Rudy has also represented the likes of VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, Schalke 04 and the Germany national team during his career.