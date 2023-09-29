Janusz Michallik wonders whether Erik ten Hag saw enough in the side that beat Crystal Palace to hand them a start in the league. (1:38)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez is expected to be out for around two months after suffering a recurrence of the foot injury which he originally picked up in April.

Martinez missed the end of last season with the injury and re-aggravated the problem in defeats to Brighton and Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The Argentina defender missed the victories against Burnley and Crystal Palace and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Sources have told ESPN that he is set to be absent for a similar period to his original injury.

"Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.

Lisandro Martinez has been a key player for head coach Erik ten Hag since the defender joined United from Ajax in July 2022. DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Despite the injury, Martinez played for United in the following two games against Brighton and Bayern.

But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to determine next steps.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro our best wishes and looks forward to him coming back as soon as possible," the club said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on-loan full-back Sergio Reguilón is expected to miss the Premier League clash against Palace on Saturday after picking up a hamstring injury against Burnley.

He joins Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad on the sidelines. Jadon Sancho remains unavailable while he trains away from the squad while Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay both missed the Carabao Cup victory over Palace on Tuesday because of illness.