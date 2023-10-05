Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski sprained his ankle in Wednesday's win over Porto in the Champions League, the Catalan club have announced, putting his participation in the season's first Clásico in doubt.

Lewandowski, 35, was withdrawn in the first half at the Estádio do Dragão and joins the list of players rated as touch-and-go for the game against Real Madrid on Oct. 28.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha are all sidelined and will not be available until after the international break at the earliest.

Lewandowski was forced off in the 34th minute of Barça's 1-0 victory in Porto after hurting his ankle after a challenge from David Carmo.

Barça coach Xavi Hernandez had initially hoped Lewandowski might recover in time for Sunday's LaLiga game against Granada.

Lewandowski has scored six goals in 10 appearances this season. Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, tests at the club's training ground on Thursday revealed the striker suffered a sprain rather than just bruising.

In addition to this weekend's trip to Granada, Lewandowski will also miss Poland's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Moldova.

Barça then return to action after the international break with three home games in a week, starting with Athletic Bilbao in the league on Oct. 22 and then against Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe on Oct. 25.

They then welcome Madrid to their temporary home at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the first Clásico of the season on Oct. 28.

Club sources say Lewandowski, Pedri, De Jong and Raphinha will all be monitored over the coming weeks, with the hope that some of them will return in time to play against Madrid.

Barça currently sit second in the LaLiga table, unbeaten after eight games but one point behind early leaders Madrid.