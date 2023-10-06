Julien Laurens sounds off on Manchester United after their Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. (1:26)

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that levels have "dropped" at the club this season.

United face Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday on the back of a run of seven defeats from their last nine games, including the last two at home.

Another defeat this weekend would make it three straight defeats at home for the first time since October 1962.

"We dropped levels and we fight against it so we have to get back to those levels," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"There are reasons for it but still it's not acceptable and we have to fight against it. Every team we put out has to be on one page and the routines are not always there. They have a good foundation in the way they play, keep the foundation, support each other and we will do better."

Erik ten Hag's side has criticised his Manchester United squad for their poor form this season. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Brentford should offer United the perfect chance to get back to winning ways, having only won once all season and haven't won at Old Trafford since 1937.

Ten Hag will be without left-back Sergio Reguilón, who trained with the squad on Friday morning but isn't fit enough to return.

"Consistency, that is the problem we are struggling with," Ten Hag added.

"In parts of the game, I will say in big parts of the game, we do a lot of things right but then there are moments where we are struggling and in such moments we can't survive.

"In these moments, you have to do the right things, so be consistent and do the job.

"We worked a lot on it. We need to be on the same page, communication and well organised, and then it's the players on the right spot to make the right decisions."