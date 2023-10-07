Transfer Talk: Juve keen to take Sancho on loan from United

Rob Dawson explains why Man United have made Jadon Sancho train away from the first-team after his row with Erik ten Hag. (2:12)

Sancho axed from first team: Is this the end of his Man United career? (2:12)

The summer transfer window has closed for Europe's top leagues, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Sancho linked with Juve move

Juventus are keen to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a loan that could turn into a permanent move for £60 million, according to the Sun.

The Bianconeri, who currently sit third in Serie A, are hoping that the Red Devils would be willing to pay half of Sancho's wages while he is on loan with them.

Sancho, 23, has been removed from the playing group by United head coach Erik ten Hag after a public spat over his dedication in training, meaning the former Borussia Dortmund man has only managed 76 minutes across three substitute appearances so far this term.

Dortmund had initially been the favourites to re-sign Sancho, but the winger reportedly doesn't want to return to Signal Iduna Park and feels that the idea of rebuilding his career in Serie A holds more appeal.

Man United are resigned to the fact that they will take a large financial hit on Sancho but feel that it could be their best -- and potentially only -- option at this time due to how far out of the picture he is at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils plan to trigger an extension in Victor Lindelof's contract clause amid interest from Juventus and AC Milan, with Ten Hag impressed by the 29-year-old defender's attitude to get back into the team.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

- Read on ESPN+: Projecting how USMNT stars will do at new Euro clubs

Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United remains bleak after a public falling out with head coach Erik ten Hag. Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli are considering Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, Atletico Madrid's Álvaro Morata and Lille's Jonathan David as possible replacements for Victor Osimhen, reports Calciomercato, amid uncertainty around the Nigeria international's future following a TikTok video posted by the Serie A club. Napoli are aware that signing Jesus would be a difficult task, while there could be competition from AC Milan for David.

- Tottenham Hotspur could look into a move for Al Ittihad winger Jota in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider, with the 24-year-old having been made an outcast since his move to Saudi Arabia. The move would see him reunited with former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

- Liverpool could accelerate their efforts to sign Sporting CP centre-back Gonçalo Inacio if they suffer any key injuries before the January transfer window, according to Football Insider. Manchester United are also among the several European clubs that are showing an interest in the 22-year-old.

- Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy having already looked at the 27-year-old last season, reports Sport Bild, who add that he has a release clause of €20m that kicks in next summer. Guirassy scored a hat trick in Die Roten's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday in his latest eye-catching display, which takes him to 13 goals in just seven Bundesliga matches this term.

- Jarrod Bowen has agreed a long-term deal to stay with West Ham United, says Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the winger was keen to stay as a key part of the Hammers' project. The 26-year-old, whose current deal runs until 2025, has provided five goals and two assists across the Premier League and Europa League this season.