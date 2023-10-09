The summer transfer window has closed throughout most of Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City to offer Haaland a bigger contract if he commits for longer stay

Manchester City are keen to give striker Erling Haaland a new contract to avoid losing him to Real Madrid or Barcelona, as has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 23-year-old already has a contract that runs until 2027, although that does include a €200 million release clause that will decrease annually through the duration of the deal. With that in mind, City are ready to offer the Norway international a new contract that will increase his wages and add an extra year to the current deal while also removing the release clause.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both aware of Haaland's current clause so both are reportedly watching any developments with keen interest.

If Los Blancos are unable to sign Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain following long-held links with the 24-year-old, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is expected to put all of his efforts into signing Haaland. Since the departure of Karim Benzema's departure to Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid have been looking to land a marquee replacement up top.

It is no surprise that City are keen to keep Haaland, especially after he broke a whole host of goal-scoring records in his first campaign after joining the Premier League side from Borussia Dortmund last season.

The Norwegian's impressive form in front of goal has continued into the current campaign, in which he has scored eight goals in as many Premier League matches this term.

Erling Haaland remains a man of interest for Real Madrid, and Manchester City are looking to extend Haaland's contract to fend off any attempts to recruit the striker elsewhere. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho but would struggle to afford the 23-year-old if they don't make it into the Champions League knockout stages, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are hoping to bring in over £50m and Dortmund might have to wait until the summer or agree a loan that could include an option to make the deal permanent. Sancho would be happy to re-join the Bundesliga club while Saudi Arabian outfits have also looked at him.

- Bayern Munich are scouting 17-year-old Assan Ouedraogo, with the Schalke 04 midfielder having a release clause worth between €15m and €20m, reports Florian Plettenberg. The report adds that they could sign him on a long-term deal that includes an initial loan back to Schalke. RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton & Hove Albion are also looking at the teenager.

- AC Milan are hoping to bring in a striker and could move for Porto's Mehdi Taremi in January, reports Calciomercato. The report adds that Lille's Jonathan David remains the main aim for the summer with contacts having already been made. This comes despite the club looking to renew Olivier Giroud's contract, which is currently set to expire at the end of the season.

- Bayern Munich are still aiminig to bring in Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah during the January transfer window, reports Florian Plettenberg. The report adds that contact between the Bundesliga champions and 24-year-old haven't broken since the summer. Chalobah is keen to join Bayern and there is the idea of a loan with an option to make the deal permanent, although no concrete talks have taken place yet.

- Clubs from Serie A and abroad - most specifically in the Bundesliga -- are showing an interest in Parma forward Adrian Benedyczak, reports Calciomercato, with Sassuolo having already tried to sign the 22-year-old in the summer. Benedyczak has scored six goals in nine Serie B appearances so far this term and Parma want to extend his contract, which is currently set to end in 2025.