The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Atletico Madrid willing to let Joao Felix stay at Barcelona if large fee is met

Atletico Madrid are willing to allow forward João Félix to join Barcelona permanently if they receive an offer of between €70 million and €80 million, according to Marca.

The 23-year-old is reported to be happy at Barca, the club where he is currently on loan, having managed to develop a strong partnership with striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barca president Joan Laporta is believed to be planning talks with hopes of keeping Felix at the Blaugrana on a permanent basis. His hope is reportedly that the club's relationship with the Portugal international's agent, Jorge Mendes, could help get the deal over the line.

Atleti are yet to receive a formal offer for him despite the interest from the LaLiga champions, and they are expected to stand firm with their transfer fee demands after he recently signed a two-year extension that secures his future at the Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2029.

Felix has contributed to five goals in eight matches across all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Joao Felix could make a permanent move to Barcelona, if the LaLiga club can reach Atletico Madrid's asking price. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- MLS side Inter Miami are considering a move for Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto, writes Sport. Co-owner David Beckham is reported to already be assessing potential options that could strengthen his side, though they could need to compete with Inter Milan, who are also believed to be interested in the 31-year-old. It is said that he is currently happy at the Blaugrana, and would prefer to stay if he continues to be used in his current role that saw him score in 2-2 draw with Granada on Oct 8.

- Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to make an offer for Manchester United centre-back Marc Guehi from in January, reports Football Insider. The 23-year-old has emerged as an option for Man United, who are looking to strengthen the centre-back position when the transfer window opens. The Eagles are looking to hand the England international a new deal, with hopes of warding off interest from potential suitors.

- More interest is emerging in the signature of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Roma are the latest club to be linked with interest in the 24-year-old, who has been unable to secure a place in the first team of manager Mauricio Pochettino. It is reported that the Giallorossi could look to make a move for him in January, after the Blues failed to offload him in the summer. Chalobah made 25 Premier League appearances last season, but he is yet to play a single minute this season.

- Juventus are considering a move in January for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz, reports Calciomercato. The Bianconeri have identified midfield as a key position to reinforce in manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad, and it is believed that the 27-year-old would be willing to make the switch from the Parc des Princes, where he is hopeful of leaving to go in search of a new challenge.

- Manchester United are interested in Internazionale wingback Federico Dimarco, according to Teamtalk. The 25-year-old, who is also a regular for the Italy national team, has been in impressive form this season in Serie A, with form that has caught the attention of Man United manager Erik ten Hag. It is reported that an offer of £50million would be required to sign him.