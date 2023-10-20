Ogden: Ratcliffe stake the beginning of the end of the Glazers at Man United (2:36)

MANCHESTER, England -- Erik ten Hag said he is in the dark about Sir Jim Ratcliffe's possible investment into Manchester United.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS-backed consortium are proposing to buy a 25% stake in a deal which would include influence over football decisions.

Ten Hag has a veto when it comes to United's recruitment of new players but the Dutchman said he is yet to be told about changes to the club's structure.

"I'm not involved in this," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"Others in the club are dealing with this, I'm focusing on my team, focusing on the current block and the most important priority is the next game, it's all about that."

United will resume after the international break with a trip to the Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday.

Casemiro will miss out because of an ankle problem but Sergio Reguilón and Raphaël Varane are set to return.

Ten Hag also confirmed that Victor Lindelöf is available after the defender was caught up in the incident which forced the abandonment of Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifier with Belgium. The game was called off at half-time after two Sweden fans were fatally shot in Brussels before kickoff.

"It's a terrible situation and sad for the victims and the relatives, family and friends of the victims there in Brussels," Ten Hag added.

"It's a crazy world. Of course, Victor had a problem, it's a bad experience, as Sweden national team, he was the captain, he had to stay in front and give statements but he dealt with it. He's exhausted after it. He didn't sleep overnight.

"He returned and yesterday [Thursday] he was back in training. He dealt with the situation. Our thoughts are with Victor, the victims' relatives and the victims. Victor has energy and is ready to play this game."