Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he is surprised Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez's suspension has been reduced, freeing him up to play in next weekend's Clásico.

Nacho was sent off for a straight red card after a reckless challenge on Girona's Portu on Sept. 30 and was initially banned for three matches.

However, that was cut to two games upon appeal this week, meaning Nacho, who has already served one game of the ban, will miss Saturday's trip to Sevilla before returning to face Barça on Oct. 28.

"It's a complete surprise," Xavi said in a news conference on Friday when asked for his thoughts on the ruling.

"Last season, the three-game ban for [Robert] Lewandowski for touching his own nose was not reduced, so it was a big surprise to see the news Nacho's was decreased to two games."

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was bemused by Nacho's reduced suspension that will allow him to participate in next weekend's Clásico Getty

Prior to hosting Madrid at the Olympic Stadium, Barça have home games against Athletic Club in LaLiga on Sunday and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.

They go into those matches with a lengthy injury list, although Xavi confirmed Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Ilkay Gündogan and Ronald Araújo are all available to face Athletic.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koundé and Sergi Roberto all remain sidelined, though, and face a race against time to be ready for Madrid.

"I would say it's down to the schedule and bad luck at certain moments, but it's no excuse to not remain competitive," Xavi added when asked about the growing injury list.

"Araujo, Gundogan, Lamine and Balde are all available, but with the others it will depend on their sensations and how they are feeling."

Asked specifically about Lewandowski, Xavi said: "He is feeling really good. I hope he's ready for the Clásico. He wants to play. He is a leader in that sense. He is always ready to play even if there is some pain."

The fires have been stoked ahead of the first Clásico of the season after Joan Laporta accused a "socially-ingrained Madrid favouritism" of being behind the bribery charges brought against him as part of the investigation into payments made to the former vice president of the refereeing committee.

Xavi said he agreed with Laporta's claim that the investigation is motivated by an inherent bias against Barça stemming from a societal favouritism for Madrid.

"Just look at the archives: the Villarato case [claiming a conspiracy against Madrid], doping [allegations against Barça]... I am 100% with the president.

"It's done to destabilise [Barcelona]. There is too much talk of non-sporting issues. In my era, they spoke about doping and the Villarato, which was invented by a Madrid-based newspaper. That's what the president is referring to. It has always been the case."