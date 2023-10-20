Jeff Kassouf debates who will win the NWSL MVP out of Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma and Kerolin Nicoli. (1:32)

Former United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski is returning to the managerial ranks, having been hired to coach the NWSL's Kansas City Current, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Washington Post was first to report the news.

Kansas City had been without a permanent manager since April 19, when it fired Matt Potter. The team had been managed on an interim basis by Caroline Sjoblom, with the team failing to make the NWSL playoffs after finishing in 11th place out of 12 teams. The season of struggle comes just one year after the Current reached the NWSL final, losing to the Portland Thorns 2-0.

Andonovski, 47, returns to the city where he previously won consecutive NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015 with the side then known as FC Kansas City. The team was effectively relocated to Utah for three seasons before returning to Kansas City as the Current ahead of the 2021 season.

The appointment is the first for Andonovski since he resigned as manager of the USWNT in August. His departure came the wake of the team's round-of-16 exit at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the worst finish at a major tournament in the program's history.

While Andonovski's record with the U.S. was 51-5-9, his record in major tournaments was just 3-2-5 (games decided by penalties are officially recorded as draws).

Andonovski's previous managerial experience came at club level, both indoors with the Missouri Comets and with FC Kansas City and Reign FC (now OL Reign) in the NWSL.

He succeeded Jill Ellis as USWNT manager in 2019, as the team was celebrating its second consecutive World Cup title. At the time of his hiring, Andonovski had the support of veteran players, who lauded his player-management skills. But cracks began to appear at the Tokyo Olympics, with the U.S. looking well short of the side that won the World Cup in France two years earlier, even as it claimed a bronze medal.

As the 2023 World Cup approached, the U.S. continued to rack up wins in friendlies, but the team struggled against top sides. Late in 2022, the USWNT lost consecutive matches to England, Spain and Germany, its first such losing streak in 29 years.

Once the World Cup started, Andonovski faced criticism for his lineups and inability to make in-game adjustments, particularly his unwillingness to use his bench.

Now Andonovski will return to the league and the city where he enjoyed his best moments as a manager.

He'll have plenty of support too. Owners Chris and Angie Long as well as Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have made a considerable investment in the club, spending $15 million on the team's training center, which opened in June 2022, as well as $120 million on CPKC Stadium, which is set to be completed in 2024.