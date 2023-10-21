Alexis Nunes and Mark Ogden reflect on Sir Bobby Charlton's impact on Manchester United, England and football in general after his death at the age of 86. (1:50)

Manchester United's players laid a wreath in the center of the field and took part in a period of applause ahead of their Premier League game Saturday in honor of Sir Bobby Charlton, the club great who has died at the age of 86.

A picture of a young Charlton was shown on the screens inside Bramall Lane before kickoff at Man United's 2-1 win over Sheffield United as members of both teams stood in a line to pay their respects to one of the world's most recognizable and respected soccer players.

A message on the wreath laid in front of the Man United players read: "In loving memory of Sir Bobby Charlton, a great player and even greater man. With deepest gratitude for your service, from everyone at Manchester United."

"First and foremost it is a really sad day," Manchester defender Harry Maguire said after the game. "We obviously found out this afternoon and preparing for a game it hit us hard. Sir Bobby came into the dressing room a lot and he lit the place up.

"We are delighted to win the game but this is more than football and our thoughts are with his family."

Manchester United's team takes part in a minute's applause in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Premier League match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Scott McTominay, who scored Man United's opening goal, said before the match that it was a tough moment for him and his teammates.

"Everyone has gone into this game thinking of him and wanting to do the best for Bobby," he said.

Manchester fans rose to their feet after Diogo Dalot's late winning goal, chanting "There's only one Bobby Charlton."

Man United manager Erik ten Hag said he had never met Charlton, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, but appreciated he was "an outstanding person, an outstanding gentleman in every inch, outstanding on the pitch and off the pitch."

"He is an example for everyone," Ten Hag said. "We know not only is the football world losing a big person but the whole of society."

Manchester United also laid a wreath at the Trinity Statue at Old Trafford and plan to have a book of condolence open for fans at their stadium on Sunday.

The Associated and Press and Reuters contributed to this report.