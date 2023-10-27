Gab Marcotti questions Victor Osimhen's suggestion that he would find a move to MLS preferable to the Saudi Pro League. (1:15)

Saudi Arabian second-tier club Al Qadsiah sacked manager Robbie Fowler on Friday, just four months after appointing the former Liverpool striker.

The 48-year-old, who is the eighth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League and earned 26 caps for England, was appointed by the Saudi club in June.

Al Qadsiah are second in the Saudi First Division League and trail leaders Al Orobah by one point after eight matches.

"The club appreciates the coach's efforts and professionalism during the previous period and wishes him all the success in his professional career," Al Qadsiah said in a statement.

Al Qadsiah won six and drew two of their opening eight league games under Fowler.

He has been replaced by former Sevilla and Marseille manager Michel Gonzalez, who also played as a midfielder for Real Madrid and Spain.

Fowler previously managed Thai club Muangthong United, Australia's Brisbane Roar and Indian side East Bengal.

He is one of Liverpool's most celebrated players, having scored 183 goals in two spells with the Premier League club.