Jude Bellingham has said he's "excited" but not nervous to play in his first El Clásico -- a game he loved watching as a boy -- for Real Madrid against Barcelona in LaLiga on Saturday (10 a.m. ET, stream live on ESPN+).

Bellingham, 20, confirmed that he's fit and available after being substituted because of some discomfort he felt in Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win at Braga on Tuesday.

The England international has scored eight goals in nine LaLiga appearances so far -- as well as three in the Champions League -- to fire Madrid to the top of the table, a point clear of Barça going into Saturday's game at the Olympic Stadium.

"I'm really excited," Bellingham told RTVE, denying that he's feeling any nerves ahead of the game.

"No, not really. I've played a lot of high-pressure games. Maybe not one of this magnitude. I can't wait to see what the atmosphere will be like... If you can't get motivated for a game like this, where else would you rather be as a football player?"

Jude Bellingham was again on the scoresheet in Madrid's 2-1 win over Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday. Getty

The midfielder was withdrawn in the 89th minute of Madrid's win at Braga, sparking fears that his Clásico participation might be in doubt.

"I'm ready," Bellingham said. "I had a little tweak in the last game in the Champions League but I'm feeling good and hopefully I'll be out there and hopefully we get a good result... I just had a bit of fatigue, I've played a lot of games so far this season already."

Madrid have lost just once in LaLiga this season, a 3-1 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sept. 24, while Barcelona are unbeaten going into the game.

Barça manager Xavi Hernández is wary of the threat Bellingham and Madrid will pose to his side on Saturday.

- Born to play for Madrid, Bellingham can conquer El Clásico

"Madrid have changed from last season, they have a different system after the arrival of Bellingham, who plays with a lot of freedom," he said.

"They have two forwards in Vinícius [Júnior] and Rodrygo who also have more freedom. They great at losing their markers. We have to be switched on to that. Bellingham and [Federico] Valverde get forward... Madrid are a great side. They have a lot of strengths which we will have to try and minimise."

Bellingham -- who joined Madrid for an initial €103 million ($108.58m) fee this summer, snubbing interest from Manchester City -- said he used to follow Clásicos growing up.

"I definitely loved the games as a kid and I always tuned in," he said.

"No matter how late it was, even when my mum was telling me to get to bed, I'd always stay up until I got the last minute of every Clásico... I remember celebrations and stuff like that, I remember [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Camp Nou [with his] 'calma' [celebration after scoring in April 2012].

"It sticks with you in your head, the iconic moments, the good, the bad, sometimes the ugly side of it as well, you always remember everything. There've been so many classic games, so many magic moments."