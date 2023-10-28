Transfer Talk: Hammers join Spurs, Madrid in race for Giménez

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Hammers join race for Gimenez

West Ham United have joined the race for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez, with several clubs in Europe also monitoring the situation, reports the Mirror.

The 22-year-old has made an impressive start to the season for the Dutch outfit, netting 13 goals alongside three assists in just nine Eredivisie outings, whilst also notching two goals in the Champions League -- alerting the attention of many top clubs in Europe in the process.

It is reported that West Ham are keen to make an approach in January for the Mexico international, however, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and AC Milan all named as interested parties, the Hammers will not find it easy to strike a deal for the forward, who has seen his stocks rise dramatically since the summer.

West Ham were understood to have entered preliminary talks with Gimenez in August as they looked for a replacement for Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta in August, however, the player preferred to extend his contract at Feyenoord until 2027.

Hammers boss David Moyes is reportedly keen to add to his forward options in January, with 33-year-old Michail Antonio only managing two goals in 11 appearances this season, highlighting the need for a prolific striker to join the East London outfit.

Santiago Giménez is fast becoming one of the most in-demand players in the world, with no less than seven major clubs tracking the Mexico international. NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

- Several clubs in Saudi Arabia are monitoring Douglas Luiz and could test Aston Villa's resolve with a transfer bid in January, according to Ekrem Konur. The journalist suggests that offers of over €60 million could be made, with the Brazil international attracting significant interest. The 25-year-old has netted five goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, with Arsenal also reportedly keen on the playmaker having monitored his situation throughout the summer. However, whilst approaches from Saudi Arabia could prove too lucrative for Villa to reject, Villa boss Unai Emery will be reluctant to part ways with an integral member of his squad midway through the season.

- Manchester City have set a £50m asking price for midfielder Kalvin Phillips amid interest from Newcastle United, reveals the Mirror. It took £42m for City to tempt Leeds United into parting ways with Phillips in 2022 and, whilst the Premier League champions were prepared to allow the England international to leave for under £40m in the summer, the report indicates that the Citizens will now seek offers in the region of £50m. Despite the hefty price tag, it is reported that this would not be a stumbling block for Newcastle, who are keen to add to their midfield following Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

- AC Milan are closing in on an agreement with Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda as the Italian outfit looks to lure him to the San Siro in January, according to Relevo. Miranda sees his current deal at Betis expire next summer, with negotiations stalling between himself and the Spanish club. However, whilst the report reveals that Milan are close to agreeing a five-year deal with the 23-year-old, they are also considering accelerating the deal for January. It is reported that the Italian giants will try to tempt Betis to part ways with Miranda in January for a fee of less than €5m. It is understood that Barcelona would be interested in a deal for June if Miranda does not move to Milan in January.

- Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has seen contract talks stall with the Spanish club, according to Relevo. The 28-year-old has started all nine of Atleti's LaLiga games this season and plays an integral role in Diego Simeone's side. However, if a new deal cannot be agreed from January onwards, Hermoso will be free to strike a pre-contract agreement with other clubs, which would result in the centre-back departing the Spanish outfit on a free transfer in the summer.

- Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keen on Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, according to Calciomercato. However, it is reported that both clubs would require Spurs to be open to parting ways with the 28-year-old on loan, as opposed to striking a permanent deal. Juventus are understood to be desperate for midfield reinforcements in January, following bans to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, for breaching doping and gambling regulations, respectively.