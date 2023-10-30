Open Extended Reactions

France's government branded the weekend violence around the Marseille stadium as "disgusting" and said nine people had been arrested after visitors Lyon's bus was attacked and their manager Fabio Grosso injured.

Sunday's Ligue 1 match between the two rival teams, who have a history of fan violence, was cancelled.

Lyon's Grosso was left bloodied and dazed after being hit in the face and scalp by shards of glass when rocks were thrown at the bus.

"We have seen just about everything you would not want to see," Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told France 2 TV on Monday, adding that fans had also allegedly been chanting anti-gay and racist slurs inside Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

"It was distressing, revolting, disgusting."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said nine people had been detained so far.

"I hope the highest possible prison sentences will be handed to those fans that ruined the party for everyone," he added on BFM TV.

Potential sanctions on the clubs would depend on football authorities, he said. Darmanin denied that authorities had failed to prepare for the risk, saying 500 police officers were present.