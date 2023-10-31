Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag says he's "certain" he can turn around Manchester United's fortunes after a disastrous start to the season.

The derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday was United's seventh of the season after just 14 games.

But writing to fans in his programme notes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United, the Dutchman insists he's convinced the team will come good.

"At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes," Ten Hag wrote in United Review.

"Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on. While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction.

"I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain."

Erik ten Hag has come under scrutiny after a terrible start to the season for Manchester United. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Senior players such as captain Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have come in for heavy criticism since the 3-0 defeat to City while Ten Hag has also been questioned after his decision to leave both Raphaël Varane and Sergio Reguilón on the bench in favour of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelöf.

United face Newcastle in a repeat of last season's Carabao Cup final and Ten Hag says the whole club needs to move on quickly after disappointment in the derby.

"I continue to believe in these players and am confident we will improve after a difficult start to the season," added Ten Hag.

"There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves at this moment in time. Nobody at this club enjoys defeat, particularly in a Manchester derby like last Sunday, but everything we have achieved together so far has been built on looking forward, which means we have to move on quickly from what happens, whether it is positive or negative.

"We have never spent too long enjoying our victories, so we will not spend too much time thinking about our losses. We must always look forward, together."