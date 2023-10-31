Transfer Talk: Chelsea want Osimhen to solve attacking woes

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Osimhen firms as Chelsea's main target

Chelsea have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their priority option amid the search for a striker to solve their goal-scoring woes, according to Calciomercato.

The Blues want to land a No. 9 for manager Mauricio Pochettino's side and are exploring a number of options across Europe, but it is reported that the 24-year-old Nigeria international would be a "dream" signing.

The Premier League side signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer but, with the 22-year-old having scored just two goals in nine games, it looks as though Chelsea are prioritising attacking reinforcements when the winter transfer market opens.

Osimhen's contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2025 and recent reports indicated that little progress had been made over an extension. That could play into Chelsea's hands if they make a move for him, while they are also looking to offload Romelu Lukaku -- currently on loan at AS Roma -- on a permanent basis. The Blues are hoping any transfer fee received from such a deal will then be able to go towards meeting Osimhen's £129 million release clause.

The Napoli frontman has maintained his form in Serie A this season, where he has scored six goals in eight league appearances.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are interested in Lille striker Jonathan David, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri are reported to be on the lookout for an option that can be a successor for Olivier Giroud and are considering a move for the 23-year-old when the transfer market opens in January. David has scored two goals in 10 Ligue 1 games this season.

- Aston Villa are looking to offload winger Bertrand Traoré in January, reveals Football Insider. The 28-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract in the new year and, having played little part in the plans of manager Unai Emery, the latest indicates that the Villains want to move him on before they lose him on a free transfer, with no plans to offer him a contract extension.

- Scouts were sent by Manchester United to watch FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, reports A Bola. It is said that the Premier League club could make a move for the 24-year-old in January, but the Liga Portugal side are only willing to allow him to leave if the €75m release clause in his contract is met.

- Talks are set to begin between Juventus and the representatives of striker Dusan Vlahovic, says Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are keen to keep the 23-year-old on a contract that will secure his future there until the summer of 2027, with a meeting to be held this week for initial discussions. He is reported to be considered as a key part of manager Massimiliano Allegri's project.

- Multiple players in the Saudi Pro League are being considered by Newcastle United, reports Teamtalk. With Sandro Tonali suspended, the Magpies are hopeful of finding a short-term solution, and it is reported that they have interest in Al Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga and Al Ittihad fulcrum N'Golo Kante. Tonali is set to return in August, which has seen manager Eddie Howe prioritise a move for a star who can come in until the end of the season.