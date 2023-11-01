Julien Laurens explains why Marseille won't face a punishment after Lyon's bus was attacked by fans. (2:31)

Lyon manager Fabio Grosso has said the attack on the Ligue 1 team's bus last Sunday "could have been a tragedy."

The team bus was hit with stones and bricks as Lyon made their way to the Stade Vélodrome for a league match at Marseille, which was later postponed.

Grosso, who needed 12 stiches after sustaining cuts to his forehead and left eye, conveyed his feelings for the first time since the incident in a post on Instagram.

"What happened on Sunday evening could have been a tragedy, and it certainly was for sport and for all those who love it," Grosso said.

"I hope with all my heart that it can be a lesson for our future.

"Thank you for all your support and your closeness."

The Italian coach's assistant, Raffaele Longo, was also hurt in the attack.

France's government branded the weekend violence around the Marseille stadium as "disgusting" and said nine people had been arrested.

Lyon condemned the violence and added it was not the first time such incidents had taken place in Marseille.

"Olympique Lyonnais regrets that this type of situation occurs every year in Marseille and calls on the authorities to take the seriousness and the repetition of such incidents into account before an even more serious tragedy occurs," the club said in a statement.

Lyon requested that their postponed Ligue 1 fixture at Marseille be played at a neutral ground.

"At the moment, the safety conditions necessary to play in Marseille have not been met," Lyon's general manager Vincent Ponsot said.

"We have to play at a neutral ground... What we want is for the safety of our players to be guaranteed."

Grosso did not oversee his team's training practice on Tuesday but did observe part of the session from the sideline while wearing a cap that concealed the bandage on his head.

A 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, Grosso, 45, replaced Laurent Blanc as coach of Lyon in September.

Lyon are bottom of Ligue 1 having failed to win any of their nine matches. They host Metz on Sunday.