The release of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz's father by Colombian rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) will be delayed while military operations continue in the region, the group said.

Díaz's mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Díaz were taken by armed men as they were driving in La Guajira province on Oct. 28. Marulanda was freed within hours.

The reason for their kidnapping is not immediately clear, but security sources say the ELN, Colombia's most radical leftist guerrilla group, has long funded its operations with kidnapping, as well as extortion and drug trafficking.