Open Extended Reactions

The English Football Association has said they 'strongly condemn' the tragedy chanting that took place during Sunday's Premier League game between Luton Town and Liverpool, in a statement released on Monday.

A section of Luton supporters have been accused of chants directed at Liverpool fans that referenced the Hillsborough disaster in their side's 1-1 draw against the Merseyside club.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The FA are investigating the tragedy chanting at Kenilworth Road during Sunday's game between Liverpool and Luton. Getty

"We are aware of the tragedy chanting during yesterday's Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Liverpool, and we are seeking observations from Luton Town and further detail from the Police," the FA said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn chanting of this nature and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the game, including the clubs, leagues, fan groups, and the relevant authorities to proactively address the issue."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he didn't hear the chanting himself but came down strongly on it, saying "Shame on everyone who said it [tragedy chants]."

Neither club has issued any statements

Luis Díaz's injury time header helped Liverpool earn a point at Luton after Tahith Chong had put the home side ahead in the 80th minute.