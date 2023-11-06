Luton Town have threatened 'stadium bans and potential criminal prosecutions' for the fans found guilty of the tragedy chanting that took place at Kenilworth Road during Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool, the club said in a statement on Monday.

A section of Luton supporters have been accused of singing chants directed at Liverpool fans that referenced the Hillsborough disaster in their side's 1-1 draw against the Merseyside club.

"The Club condemns any kind of chanting that knowingly seeks to divide, and our safety and security team launched an internal investigation at the earliest opportunity," Luton said in their statement.

"On this basis we are reviewing CCTV and media footage from the match, and will speak to witnesses to identify individuals who may have taken part. Any perpetrators could face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecutions.

"On behalf of all at Luton Town, we would like to wholeheartedly apologise to anyone offended by the chants heard during yesterday's match, and will continue to work with supporter groups to educate fans on chants that are classed as tragedy abuse by football authorities, the police and CPS."

Luton are investigating the tragedy chanting at Kenilworth Road during their game against Liverpool on Sunday. Getty

The English Football Association too said they "strongly condemn" the behaviour of the fans accused of singing the chants, in a statement they issued on Monday, and said they will be seeking more details on the issue from the police.

The Premier League, meanwhile, also condemned the chanting and added: "We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are committed to addressing it as a priority. Those found guilty of tragedy-related abuse face an automatic club ban and will be referred to the police."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he didn't hear the chanting himself but came down strongly on it, saying "Shame on everyone who said it [tragedy chants]."

Luis Díaz's injury time header helped Liverpool earn a point at Luton after Tahith Chong had put the home side ahead in the 80th minute.