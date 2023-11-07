European Team of the Week: Jackson, Palmer, Doku, Kane star

Open Extended Reactions

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with over 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. And these are the top players from the last round of action.

Goalkeeper: Finn Dahmen (Augsburg | Bundesliga) - 8.60

Augsburg goalkeeper Dahmen is the No. 1 after a heroic performance in a 1-1 draw with Cologne. The 25-year-old was a solid last line of defence for the Fuggerstädter as he made 10 saves in the stalemate, the most in a Bundesliga match this season.

Centre-back: Adrien Tamèze (Torino | Serie A) - 8.19 rating

Torino made it back-to-back league wins at Sassuolo's expense as Il Toro earned a 2-1 home victory on Monday night. Tameze was directly involved in both goals, having provided his first and second league assists of the season from two goal-scoring chances created. In addition, the 29-year-old found a teammate with 93.6% of his 78 attempted passes in a dominant display.

Centre-back: Ronald Araújo (Barcelona | La Liga) - 8.01

Barcelona's matchwinner from Saturday's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad joins Tameze at the back. Araujo popped up with a late header to secure the points for Xavi's side as the centre-back got the better of Álex Remiro with one of three efforts on goal. The Uruguay international was key in securing a clean sheet as he made six clearances and won five aerial duels.

Centre-back: Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco | Ligue 1) - 7.89

Monaco got their Ligue 1 title push back on track with a 2-0 win over Brest on Sunday afternoon and they have youngster Magassa to thank for ensuring a clean sheet on home turf. The 20-year-old ended the game with seven tackles, three interceptions and three clearances as Monaco bounced back from their 2-0 loss at Lille the previous week.

Right midfield: Cole Palmer (Chelsea | Premier League) - 8.70

The first of two Chelsea players to make the cut following their enthralling 4-1 win at Tottenham on Monday night. Palmer fired the Blues level from the spot in the first half and provided the assist for Jackson's hat trick deep into injury time. Those came from respective returns of two shots and one key pass, while an additional four successful dribbles.

Central midfield: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City | Premier League) - 9.07

Manchester City are now top of Premier League table after they smashed Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. Bernardo Silva scored two of their goals at the Etihad Stadium in the resounding 6-1 win over the Cherries, that brace coming from four shots. Silva was also unfortunate not to add an assist, having made three key passes in a fine midfield showing.

Central midfield: Ousmane Dembélé (PSG | Ligue 1) - 8.80

Joining Silva in the middle of the park is PSG star Dembele. Nominally a winger, Dembele was deployed in a central attacking pair alongside Lee Kang-In as PSG eased to a 3-0 win over Montpellier. The 26-year-old registered his third assist of the season, turning provider for teenage sensation Warren Zaïre-Emery, and made five key passes in total. He was a real handful for the Montpellier backline as he ended the game with six dribbles and two tackles.

Left midfield: Jérémy Doku (Manchester City | Premier League) - 10.0

In total, Doku was directly involved in five of Manchester City's six goals as the defending Premier League champions tore Bournemouth to shreds. The Belgium winger opened the floodgates for City on the half hour mark, beating Andrei Radu with one of three shots, before turning provider with four of his five key passes resulting in assists.

Striker: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal | La Liga) - 9.32

Moreno may have ended up on the losing side as Villarreal fell to a 3-2 home loss to Athletic Club, but the 31-year-old maintained his good form as he netted for the fourth league game running. Moreno struck with one of five shots, while one of his five key passes resulted in the assist for Alexander Sorloth's consolation goal. Moreno also put in three dribbles and three tackles.

Striker: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich | Bundesliga) - 10.0

Another week, another perfect 10 performance from Kane. The Bayern Munich striker bagged his third Bundesliga hat trick of the season as he made light work of rivals Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. Kane's three goals came from five shots to cap yet another memorable showing from the 30-year-old.

Striker: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea | Premier League) - 9.53

Jackson has struggled for goals since arriving at the club this summer and did all he could to avoid scoring at Tottenham on Monday. But he ultimately ended the night with the match ball as he bagged a late hat trick at nine-man Spurs. Amid the VAR chaos, Jackson managed six shots and completed three dribbles to nail down his spot in the frontline.