Real Madrid forward Vinícius Junior is near to an agreeing a new deal with Nike, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

The agreement could be reached this month, sources said, and the new contract could transform the Brazil international into one of the biggest stars of the North American sports brand.

The negotiation is focused more on a marketing project and the development of Vinícius than on the financial aspect.

ESPN have approached Nike for comment.

Roc Nation Sports Brazil chief executive Fred Pena, whose company represents Vinícius, is heading the negotiation with Nike.

Vinicius, who extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2027, wanted to unilaterally terminate his relationship with Nike in February.

He has been sponsored by Nike since the age of 13 but felt his contract did not adequately reflect his newfound success. On Feb. 2, during a LaLiga game against Valencia, he entered the pitch with his boots painted black to hide the company's brand.

His current agreement dates back to 2018 when he turned 18 and is valid for 10 years.