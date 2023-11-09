UCL stats: Haaland breaks tie with Messi; United, Barcelona suffer

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United and Barcelona suffered shock losses to FC Copenhagen and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively, putting their UCL campaign in jeopardy. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich advanced with record contributions from their star players while Arsenal beat Sevilla again to stay atop their group.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the first this week's Champions League action in Europe:

5

Xavi's 5 losses in the UCL group stages as Barcelona manager bring him level with Louis van Gaal for the most group stage losses by a Barcelona manager in Champions League. The last time Barcelona lost to Shakhtar was the 2008/09 Champions League season.

0

Robert Lewandowski has had 0 goals and 0 shots on target over last 6 games for Barcelona.

24

Erling Haaland scored two goals for Manchester City, taking his UCL tally to 39 and breaking a tie with Lionel Messi for the second-most UCL goals before turning 24 years old. He is now two shy of Kylian Mbappé's record at 40 goals.

250

Manchester City have become the 12th team to score 250 UEFA Champions League goals. They reached the mark in 119 games, which is in fewer games that any other side.

21

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to take his career European Cup/Champions League goals for Manchester United to 5 before turning 21 years old, breaking a tie with Bobby Charlton and George Best. He is also the 6th different player to score at least 5 group stage goals in a single UCL season before turning 21 years old.

1

Manchester United suffered its first loss in European Cup/Champions League history after leading by multiple goals in the game. They have also lost as many as nine of their opening 17 matches of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1973-74.

17

Roony Bardghji, at 17 years, 358 days, is the youngest player to score against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

25

Harry Kane scored 25th career UCL goal, breaking a tie Paul Scholes for the third-most among Englishmen. Only Wayne Rooney (30) and Raheem Sterling (27) have more.

17

Vinicius Jr., with 17 goals and 17 assists, is only player across Europe's top 5 leagues with 15+ goals and 15+ assists in 2023.

40

Pepe, at 40 years, 256 days, is the oldest goalscorer in Champions League history. He is also the oldest outfield player to start in a UCL match and doubled Porto's lead against Antwerp.

37

Olivier Giroud joins Filippo Inzaghi as the only Milan players with a UCL goal after turning 37 years old.

6

Álvaro Morata has scored 6 career stoppage time goals in the Champions League. This is the third-most all-time behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 8 and Lionel Messi's 7.

1

Antoine Griezmann now has 168 career goals for Atlético Madrid and is 1 away from tying Escudero for second in club history (all competitions). Luis Aragonés has 173. Griezmann is also the first Atlético player to score in 3 straight UCL matches since Diego Costa scored in 5 straight in the 2013-14 season.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)